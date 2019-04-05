Seven-year-old girl set to make Hastings Beatles Day debut

A seven-year-old girl is preparing to make her debut at Hastings Beatles Day this weekend.

Jaida Osborne has been having guitar and singing lessons alongside her grandfather Alan since last October.

She will be performing Yellow Submarine, Ob-La-Di, Oh-Bla-Da and I Should Have Known Better.

She will be live on Radio 2 on Monday, April 8 at around 8am to tell Zoe Ball about her Beatles Day debut.

Jaida’s tutor and Hastings Beatles Day organiser, Pete Prescott, said: “Jaida’s been fantastic! She’s very driven and loves to learn.”

Hastings Beatles Day will take place at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday, April 7.

Click here for more information.

