Funding bid for Hastings project offering creative therapy to young people

A therapy scheme in Hastings is one of five projects competing for up to £50,000 in the National Lottery and ITV’s People’s Project awards, writes Harry Trend.

The Egg, which started in September thanks to some previous lottery funding, is part of the wider Eggtooth Project, which offers specialist creative therapies to children and young people experiencing some form of mental ill-health.

However, with the original funding running into its final month, the project won’t be able to continue if it isn’t one chosen to receive the £47,445 its vying for.

Laura Clarke, one of the creators of the project, said: “There’s nothing like The Egg when it comes to therapy in terms of our range of therapy. We offer art, music and woodland therapy which are highly effective ways of supporting people through difficult and sometimes traumatic events in their lives. We also offer talking therapy for those who would prefer to talk through what’s going on for them.

“With more than one in four young people experiencing a mental health issue and waiting times for services ever increasing, there has never been a more pressing time for The Egg to keep running. We take referrals from schools, colleges and directly through word of mouth.”

Sally Greig, who also helped create the project, said: “We started the project because of the long wait that children have to see a therapist, this can sometimes take 18 months. This is nearly just as long for adults too.

“We know that lots of people are put off by the idea of just sitting awkwardly in a room and being forced to talk about their problems.”

The project offers chaperones for children who may find it hard to get to the therapy sessions. Animal therapy is also a big part of The Egg project, especially for people who find it hard to express themselves.

Laura explained: “We offer people to work with a dog for a dozen or so weeks. The person then builds up a relationship with this animal which can help them express themselves through the dog’s reactions. We have examples of this method helping children to become more sociable.”

Voting opened at 9am on April 1 and closes at midday on April 15. To vote for The Egg go to https://www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/projects/view/the-egg.

Visit http://eggtooth.org.uk/the-egg/ for more details.

