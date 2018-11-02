Seven million records of wildlife recorded in Sussex and the seventh million was recorded in Hastings area.

The Sussex Biodiversity Record Centre has recorded seven millionth species record.

And the record-breaking entry was recorded in the Pannel Valley in Icklesham, just outside Hastings.

Emma Chaplin, from the Sussex Wildlife Trust explained: “On 25 September at 10:01am the number of species observations in the database reached the 7,000,000 mark.

“The actual record, the one that became the seven millionth, was of a Goldcrest that was seen in the Pannel Valley Nature Reserve in the far east of East Sussex at Icklesham

“Of course, it is purely coincidence that this record should be a bird, it could quite easily have been any one of the 21,821 different species from the 1,712 families for which we have records in the database.

“For every square kilometre of Sussex we hold, on average, more than 1,840 records and it is the entire Sussex biological recording community that we have to thank for these records which allow us to report so comprehensively and thoroughly about the wildlife that occurs in any part of Sussex.

Biodiversity Data Lead, Bob Foreman said: “The Sussex Biodiversity Record Centre, housed at Woods Mill Henfield, headquarters of the Sussex Wildlife Trust, is the hub of biological recording in the county and an amazing resource of information.

“They’ve been collecting data since the mid-90s, in fact, “since Sussex Wildlife Trust first got a computer,” says Biodiversity Data Lead, Bob Foreman.

“Sussex has a vibrant and energetic biological recording community, with many independent recording groups and societies who send in information on a regular basis. The iRecord app has proved to be a very useful resource for people wanting to get involved.

“The Record Centre receive up to half a million records a year.”

