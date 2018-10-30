St Leonards drink driver jailed and banned from the roads for more than five years

A St Leonards driver caught drink driving when he was already banned was handed a jail sentence and banned for more than five years after magistrates accused him of showing a blatant disregard for the law.

Robert Fuller, 30, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Willingdon Avenue on September 1, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He also pleaded to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the same date. He was jailed for 22 weeks and banned from driving for 62 months and 15 days.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he showed a blatant disregard for court orders.

