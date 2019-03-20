Rother council to dispose of shelter built for homeless Bexhill man

A mobile shelter built for a homeless man from Bexhill will be disposed of, Rother District Council has confirmed.

The shelter was built by Sab Willerton, 38, who said he was inspired to help the homeless community after his friend took his own life.



Using material from his job as a builder, Sab created the shelter and gave it to a tearful Tommy Lake on March 9.

However, the shelter was seen being removed from Bexhill last Wednesday (March 13) by workers employed by the council.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “Our understanding is that Mr Lake decided he didn’t want to sleep in the shelter and abandoned it at Bexhill Indoor Market.

“On Monday last week (March 11), we received complaints from stall holders that the shelter was blocking the entrance to the market and it was subsequently left on the street. As it was causing a nuisance to pedestrians, we removed the shelter.

“We have been in contact with Mr Willerton and offered him the chance to come and collect the shelter but he has not done so, therefore we will be disposing of it.”

