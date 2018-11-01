Rail travel: Major clean-up of Southeastern trains is well underway

Southeastern has announced that its major deep-clean programme has passed the half-way point

Over 16,000 windows and six miles of carpets on the trains have been cleaned.

June this year saw the start of a major deep cleaning programme on all 338 of Southeastern’s Mainline and Metro trains. The special project is now at its halfway point, with the last train due to be delivered in April 2019.

The rail company has:

Cleaned almost 6 miles of carpets

Washed more than 16,500 windows

Used 20,000 hours of resource

Cleaned 313 lavatories

Replaced 3,500 seat covers

Re-filmed 6,500 windows to protect against graffiti

Replaced 800 seat cushions

Mark Johnson, Engineering Director for Southeastern said: “Our trains are cleaned daily but the difference with this project is that it has brought together exterior hand cleaning, polishing, deep interior clean and enhanced repairs to the interiors.

“So far we have used 20,000 hours of resource and we do hope that our passengers are starting to notice a difference”.

The project has all been delivered by a team of cleaners and engineers, partnering with Servest.

