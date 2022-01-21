Here’s where new parking restrictions in Hastings are planned

On Wednesday (January 19), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee agreed a new Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) for the town, which includes a number of new restrictions on parking.

The committee considered 15 changes in detail, as they had attracted objections from local residents. All were approved by the committee.

New parking restrictions have been approved across Hastings

The majority of these proposed changes (7 out of 15) were concerned with disabled parking bays for blue-badge holders.

For the most part the proposals were to formalise advisory disabled parking bays. already in place. By formalising the spaces, it would mean enforcement action could be taken against non-blue badge holders parking there.

These proposals were in: Blackman Avenue; Burry Road; Fellows Road; Mount Pleasant Road; and Hughenden Road (which was subject to two proposals one to formalise an existing disabled parking bays and another to add one).

There was a further proposal in Stone Street proposal to remove a no longer needed disabled parking bay and replace it with permit holder parking,

The committee also agreed for new double yellow lines to be painted in: Holmesdale Gardens; Harley Shute Road; South Street; and Hare Way, near to the entrance to Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy. The Hare Way proposal would also see school keep clear markings painted.

Other proposals agreed by the committee included: the removal of a bus-only bay from Dane Road; the removal of a taxi bay in Sedlescombe Road North; and a new ban on footway parking on the southern side of Castle Hill Road.

The committee also approved the removal of two rows of pay and display bays in St Margaret’s Road and White Rock Road, which are to be replaced by permit parking.