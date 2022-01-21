St Leonards man jailed for stealing computers from Hastings Conquest Hospital
A man has been jailed after admitting stealing more than £7,500 worth of computers from the Conquest Hospital.
David Romano-Tendero, 30, of Alma Villas, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing 15 desktop computers and laptop computers, worth £7,623, belonging to the hospita, according to Hastings Magistrates’ Court.
The offence took place between February 1 and March 1, 2020.
He was committed to Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced on Wednesday (January 19).
A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said Romano-Tendero was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation.