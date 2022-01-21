St Leonards man jailed for stealing computers from Hastings Conquest Hospital

David Romano-Tendero, 30, of Alma Villas, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing 15 desktop computers and laptop computers, worth £7,623, belonging to the hospita, according to Hastings Magistrates’ Court.

The offence took place between February 1 and March 1, 2020.

Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards. SUS-210115-104445001

Have you read? New homes on part of former Hastings school site approved

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court and was sentenced on Wednesday (January 19).

Have you read? Take a look inside new Hastings chocolate shop

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said Romano-Tendero was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation.

Scales of Justice SUS-220120-074831001