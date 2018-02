Residents across East Sussex woke up to a blanket of snow this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

Overnight snowfall settled in the area, creating a picturesque white scene in 1066 Country.

Snow in 1066 Country. Sonja Charlton. SUS-180227-093406001

Our readers have been out and about with their cameras, and here are 20 of the best photos from Hastings, Bexhill, Rye, Battle and the surrounding areas.

To see a list of school closures in 1066 country, click here.

Snow in 1066 Country. Sarah Luff, Brede Valley. SUS-180227-093343001

Snow in 1066 Country. Sid Saunders. SUS-180227-093356001

Snow in 1066 Country. Rosana Gurka said her daughter Braidi is loving the snow. SUS-180227-093146001

Snow in 1066 Country. Peter Norman. SUS-180227-093332001

Snow in 1066 Country. Peter Norman. SUS-180227-093322001

Snow in 1066 Country. Peter Norman, Hastings Pier. SUS-180227-093301001

Snow in 1066 Country. Peter Norman, Hastings Pier. SUS-180227-093251001

Snow in 1066 Country. Niki VonEhren Worth, St Leonards beach. SUS-180227-093230001