Schools across 1066 Country closed

Many schools across 1066 Country have shut for the day after the region woke up to thick snow this morning (Tuesday, February 27).

The Arctic conditions struck the area early today, leaving many roads covered in the white stuff.

The following schools were closed as of today:

All Saints C Of E Junior Academy, Hastings, Beckley Church of England Primary School, Bodiam Church of England Primary School, Burwash Church Of England Primary School, Christ Church C.E. Primary And Nursery Academy, St Leonards, Dallington Church of England Primary School, Etchingham Church of England Primary School, Hollington Primary Academy, St Leonards, Hurst Green Church of England Primary School, Icklesham Church of England Primary School, Netherfield Church of England Primary School, Northiam Church of England Primary School, Ore Village Primary Academy, Hastings, Peasmarsh Church of England Primary School, Robertsbridge Community College, Rye College, Sandown Primary School, Hastings, St Leonards Church Of England Primary Academy, St Leonards, St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School, St Leonards, Silverdale Primary Academy, St Leonards, St Michael’s Church of England Primary School, Playden, St Thomas’ Church of England Primary School, Winchelsea, The Baird Primary Academy, Hastings, The Hastings Academy.

