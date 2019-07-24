Work set to start on new Hastings seafront water feature

Work is set to start this month on a new water feature for Hastings seafront.

Construction work will begin on July 29 and is due to completion at the end of October, according to Hastings Borough Council spokesman.

The water feature is funded by Coastal Communities round four and the Hastings and St Leonards Foreshore Charitable Trust.

Sue Beaney, lead councillor for the charity committee at Hastings Borough Council, said: “A long term local eye-sore will be transformed by an interpretation of White Rock and how it originally got its name around 300 years ago.

“At the time, the rock was blasted to make way for the new road; the new water feature uses rock, misters and lighting to create a wonderful reminder of “White Rock”.

“There will also be planting to complement its coastal location, also new seating for people to meet, sit and enjoy the space and promenade.

“The Coastal Communities project (round four) targets the growth of the White Rock and nearby areas into a destination in its own right. This includes business space in Rock House, improving Rock Alley to allow for events, markets and a pocket park.

“Business training and support, a marketing campaign, and an extension to the free public Wi-Fi network have also been part of the project.”

The construction area will be closed during the build, but the promenade will remain open. The Source Park ramp areas will close for two weeks from August 5, however the shop will remain open during this time.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman said: “The Source Park is closing from August 5 for two weeks to facilitate the development of a new water feature above the skatepark. During this time, scaffolding will be required in the park which means that it will be closed to riders. They are planning to re-open the parks on Saturday, August 17.

“Closing is not ideal, especially in the school holidays, but it will be great to have a shiny new development on the promenade instead of a broken fountain!

“Unfortunately both skate parks and the café will be shut during this time but the Source Park shop will be open as usual from 10 till 6 Monday to Saturday and 10 till 4 on the Sunday. The workshop will also be open as usual and they will be playing videos in store.

“Thanks for your understanding and The Source Park hopes to see you for a session before the parks shut down on August 5.”