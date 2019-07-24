Two national retailers ‘in negotiations’ to move in to Hastings shopping centre

A coffee shop is set to open a new store in Priory Meadow this summer – with two more national retailers also in negotiations to move in to the shopping centre.

Muffin Break, a chain that operates small bakery café coffee shops in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and India, will open a branch in Hastings this summer, according to a Priory Meadow spokesman.

The spokesman also said that ‘negotiations are currently on-going with two more national retailers to come into the scheme’.

The news comes as the shopping centre announces a 1.1 per cent rise in visitor numbers this year to date.

The NewRiver-owned town centre mall has bucked the national and regional trend with footfall for the first six months of 2019, recording figures up 1.1 per cent on the previous year, in contrast to a regional fall of 2.6 per cent and a national fall of 2.2 per cent.

NewRiver, as part of a hands-on asset management strategy, have seen great success in reducing occupational costs in rates, service charges, insurance and marketing to ensure its rents are sustainable for retailers.

As such, at the end of 2018, JD Sports relocated into a larger unit, and in the first half of 2019, Primark opened in the former BHS unit and Yours Clothing joined the centre.

NewRiver director Stuart Mitchell said: “The figures endorse the hard work that NewRiver, the centre management team, Hastings BID, and the town council are doing to attract more customers into Hastings town centre.

“One of the key driving forces for the increased footfall is the opening of the 30,000 sq ft Primark, providing a broad and affordable range of on-trend wares and attracting shoppers from further afield into Hastings town.

“Our car park prices remain competitive for the area and includes parking for just £1 on Sundays. Plus our good mix of tenants provides cost effective shopping for a range of family needs.

“The landlord NewRiver has made significant contribution to its improved appearance with new entrance doors, planters and decoration during the past year and our relationship with Hastings BID will play a vital role as we continue to provide a family friendly place to shop and an intrinsic part of the Hastings community.”