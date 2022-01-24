Who remembers when George Street in Hastings Old Town was busy with traffic?
Pedestrianised George Street is one the most popular areas in Hastings Old Town for shopping as well as sitting outside the many pubs and coffee houses.
But not that long ago the narrow road was often jammed with cars and lorries.
Local historian Steve Peak captured this shot of George Street packed with cars on October 19 1986, the very last day it was still used as a road for vehicles. In stark contrast, he took the other picture of pedestrians packing the area in January 2022.
