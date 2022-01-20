Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

December 15:

Laura Lee, 34, of Jubilee Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to taking a Peugeot vehicle without the consent of its owner at Bexhill on September 2. She also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, on the same date, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Bexhill on September 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for three years.

Alfie Rowe, 19, of North Camp Lane, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Cottage Lane, Westfield, Hastings, on September 5, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Carl Goodbrand, 44, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to attend an initial assessment to establish whether he was dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse the Class A drug cocaine, contrary to The Drugs Act 2005. The offence took place at Hastings on August 17. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Maureen Greenslade, 59, of Paynton Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on November 16. She was given a six month conditional discharge.

Kai Burt, 28, of Eversley Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on London Road, St Leonards, on November 18, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Lucy McCafferty, 19, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at St Leonards on September 21. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on the same date. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

Thomas Gulliford, 27, of Cornwallis Street, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Milward Road, Hastings on June 11, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Hastings on the Same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Alan Clark, 33, of Yates Close, Camber, Rye, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on New Lydd Road, Camber on August 22, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of a 123 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

December 22:

Liam Mushett, 24, of St Annes Road, Ashford, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle dangerously on the A259 at Icklesham, on February 13, last year. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Icklesham, on the same date, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 19 and released on unconditional bail.