View 17 pictures of a wild night out in Hastings

But they needn’t have worried too much as although the figures looked scary it is just the newest of the colourful annual traditions in Hastings.

The Hastings Wildman (there were also plenty of wild women) event started a few years ago and has now become established.

It is inspired by similar traditional winter events which take place in towns and villages in Europe, particularly in Austria, Germany and some Easter European countries, where people dress up in the imposing outfits, often decorated with large bells.

The Hastings event saw the group gathering at a location near the East Hill, before touring various pubs and locations in the Old Town, stopping off for a performance at Butlers Gap in George Street.

Pictures by Paula Gliddon and Keith Leech.

