Take a look inside famous Old Town shop up for sale that will stir childhood memories for many

Stone Corner, on the corner of High Street and Courthouse Street was popular with many generations of local people who remember buying polished stones, fossils and crystals.

It closed after owners the Binns family retired after half a century of running it.

Prior to this, the building was occupied by Howard Lucy who ran a violin making and repair shop and it was once an inn called The Three Partridges.

The earliest deeds are believed to date back to 1511 and work carried out on the property in 2002 revealed some extraordinary features from the 15th century. It has roof timbers which date back to Tudor age. The kitchen window has the original glass from the 1600s.

The building is on the market as a commercial premises with Hastings estate agents John Bray and is priced at £495,000 freeehold. It comprises a shop, back office, cellar, reception room, bedroom with en-suite shower room and a bathroom suite. It has a kitchen area as well as a kitchenette.

