This is the latest vibrant street art to brighten up St Leonards

The two works, painted on street utility boxes, feature a nod toward Hastings Pirate Day and Jack in the Green and also depict some terrified looking chips at the mercy of a ravenous seagull.

They can be found near the Royal Victoria Hotel on the seafront and are the work of talented local artist Georgie Wheeler.

St Leonards Street Art 1 SUS-220125-111327001

They were commissioned by Tina Morris from Coastal Currents and form part of an ongoing local art trail.

They have been described as ‘fantastic by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon.

