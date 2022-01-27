This Bexhill beach hut will set you back £46,500

Bexhill beach hut. The hut was installed five years ago. SUS-220127-111912001

The eight foot by six foot hut was installed five years ago and is in excellent condition.

It has picture postcard views toward Eastbourne and Beachy Head. It also benefits from being in close walking distance to the public toilets.

Have you read?

Bexhill beach hit. The cosy interior SUS-220127-111922001

The hut is licensed by Rother District Council at a yearly rate of £496.88.

It is listed with New Foundations estate agents and features on Zoopla.

Have you read? Take a look inside famous Old Town shop up for sale

Bexhill beach hut. The view from the door. SUS-220127-111902001

Bexhill beach hut. The hut has a covered porch area. SUS-220127-111942001

Bexhill Beach hut. The hut is situated close to Galley Hill SUS-220127-111932001