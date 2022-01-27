This Bexhill beach hut will set you back £46,500
A rare opportunity to buy your own beach hut has come up with this one situated at East Parade on Bexhill seafront close to Galley Hill.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 11:38 am
The eight foot by six foot hut was installed five years ago and is in excellent condition.
It has picture postcard views toward Eastbourne and Beachy Head. It also benefits from being in close walking distance to the public toilets.
Have you read?
The hut is licensed by Rother District Council at a yearly rate of £496.88.
It is listed with New Foundations estate agents and features on Zoopla.
Have you read? Take a look inside famous Old Town shop up for sale