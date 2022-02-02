Coach house 3 SUS-220202-092902001

Take a look inside this rustic St Leonards coach house which is one of the most viewed Hastings area properties

A secluded Victorian detached, one bedroomed, coach house in St Leonards is one of the most viewed properties on the Zoopla website, with nearly 1,400 people showing interest in the last 30 days.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:17 am

The leafy property, in Carisbrooke Road, is up for auction with a guide price of £140,000.

There is a private driveway leading up to the property and a front garden which offers privacy and area for seating. The Accommodation comprises a double bedroom upstairs with a bathroom. The ground floor is open plan with a lounge area, kitchen and conservatory with many character features.

Viewing can be arranged via Fox and Son estate agents in Hastings.

HastingsSt LeonardsVictorianZoopla
