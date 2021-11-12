Sick vandal defaces memorial to Hastings bombing victims during remembrance week

The panel tells the story of local people who lost their lives when a daylight bombing raid destroyed the Swan Hotel in 1942.

Sixteen people in the Swan died at the time, including two children aged three and five. It was the largest loss of life in Hastings in a single day during the Second World War.

One angry Old Town resident said: “This is a memorial garden. The information board is quite clear about that. He knew what he was doing. This has been going on for over a year with the same graffiti tag, causing damage to shops and property.”

Swan Gardens SUS-211211-093654001

Another resident commented on social media. “I have been told the police and Hastings Borough Council know who is responsible for this but have not taken action.”

There were also calls for cameras in the Old Town.

In May a memorial service took place in the gardens on the anniversary of the bombing, conducted by Parish Priest Paul Hunt at 11.15am.