Hastings seafront landmark disappears

The Big Wheel on Hastings seafront was taken down this week and packed onto a transporter lorry to be stored during the winter months.

The Wheel caused some controversy when it first appeared a few years ago but has since been seen by many as a welcome and positive attraction in the town.

It could easily be seen from as far away as St Leonards and illuminated the seafront at night during the spring and summer months.

Hastings Bog Wheel SUS-210911-152931001