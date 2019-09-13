New apprenticeships to help young people in Hastings and Rother get a career in catering

The Rye Hospitality Guild and Sussex Skills Solutions have created a brand new partnership to provide young people with an opportunity to start a career in the hospitality industry.

The Rye Hospitality Guild, a collection of restaurants and hotels, along with Sussex Skills Solutions, the training and apprenticeship specialist of East Sussex College, have created 11 exclusive Level 2 apprenticeships for people to learn the skills they need for a career in hospitality and catering.

The programmes are available this September, offer roles in catering or hospitality, and give added benefits not normally associated with standard apprenticeships such as ‘away days’ to suppliers.

Martin Blincow, Guest Relations Manager at the Mermaid Inn said: “The aim of the Rye Hospitality Guild is to support young people in their career decisions and help them decide if the hospitality industry offers the opportunities and work environment they are looking for.

“The framework of the Guild enables young people to develop three ‘A’s - Aspiration, Attitude, and Achievement. They will be given opportunities to visit a variety of suppliers, restaurants and local businesses, as well as be part of a supportive group of apprentices, all designed to help them discover a career that can take them as far as they want to go!”

The hospitality sector is the third largest in the UK, employing more than 3.2million people. However, in recent times there has been a dip in the number of people being employed and staying in employment in this industry sector.

To prevent a skills shortage in the industry, some of the finest businesses in the area including The Gallivant, The Ship, Jeakes House, Hoof, The Bistro, The Hope and Anchor, and The Mermaid Inn have come together to offer roles within their organisation.

To find out more about the Rye Hospitality Guild opportunities and apply for the roles please visit: www.lovelocaljobs.com and search ‘Rye’

