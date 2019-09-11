Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival: Everything you need to know

Hastings gets set to celebrate the harvest of the sea and local produce this weekend when the popular two day Seafood and Wine Festival takes place.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival, including stalls, who is performing and ticket details.

And don’t forget there is a festival curtain-raiser on Friday 13 from 7.30pm in the music marquee with top live Ska bands. This is ticketed and costs £10 in advance from the tourist information centre or £12 on the door.

When and where is it taking place?: The seafood and Wine Festival takes place on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town, and in a music marquee next to the Lifeboat Station, on Saturday September 14 and Sunday 15 from 11am - 6pm each day, with music continuing until 7pm.

How much is it to get in?: Adult wristbands for the whole weekend are £2.50 in advance from the Hastings Tourist Information Centre, Breeds Place, on Hastings seafront or £4 on the gate; children under 18 go free.

What Stalls can I expect to see at the festival?: There will be a whole range of stalls with produce including local wines, ciders and beers as well as a number of local restaurants, including Webbes of Rock-a-Nore, offering tasty sample dishes of their food.

The full list of stall holders is: Crocus Paella, The Crown Hastings and Three Legs Brewery, Coast Restaurant - East Sussex Coast College, Seafood Pete, Mr Pinxto, Judges Bakery, Harbourne Vineyard, The Belgian Cafe, Pissaros, Biddenden Vineyards, Paella Grand, Penelope’s Pitstop, Harold’s Hog Roast, Wild Dogz, Brewing Brothers, Stacks and MC John, Chopper Whoppers, Riverford Organic Farms, O’er the Moon, Thunder Vodka, Henny’s Horse Box, Liban @ Kino, Sussex Wildlife Trust, Jali, Sloe Drinks Co, Southside Wrappers, Rustico, The Grackle, Thomas Cookie Co, Clean Seas Project, The BBQ Project, The Beer Dispensary, Rock-a-Nore Kitchen, Hastings Fishermen’s Protection Society, Olly’s Fish Shack, Webbes, Carr Taylor Wines, Harveys Brewery.

Timings and line-up for the music marquee:

Saturday:

12 noon: Freak Flag - three piece playing Hendrix and Cream hits.

1.30pm The Sam Wills Band - one of the most hotly tipped artists of the UK future soul/R&B movement.

3pm: The Debbie Bond Blues Band - soulful juke-joint blues from a band who have played with Billy Ocean, Courtney Pine and Adele.

4.30pm: Soul Town do The Commitments - ten piece big band present a non-stop selection of soul classics.

6pm: The Funkin’ Bar Stewards - non-stop disco-funk mayhem from nine piece band.

Sunday:

1pm: Phunk Filosofi - covers from local four piece band.

1.45pm: Hastings Old Town Ukulele Group - lively and popular tunes on tiny instruments.

2.15pm: Mister Super Juice - South East based cinematic seven piece instrumental funk band.

3pm: Hastings Old Town Ukulele Group.

3.30pm: Pepe Belmonte - roots-blues guitar player and song-writer with his band.

4.45pm: The Blackwater Roll Blues Band - high energy six piece harmonica-driven blues band.

6.15pm: Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers of Funk - playing a dynamic funky gumbo.

Cooking demonstrations:

Taking place in the Stade Hall Classroom on the Coast on Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm, led by Hastings Fish Ambassador and food writer CJ Jackson presenting five specially created recipes using the seasonal catch. All wristband holders welcome but spaces are limited so it is on a first come, first served basis.

Entertainment for children: Lappy Circus takes place on Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 12 noon in the Stade Hall, featuring clowning, unicycling, juggling, magic and balloon animals.

Local story teller Ed Boxall will be telling his new tale The Wolf and the Wayward Wind at the Stade Hall on Sunday at 1pm.

Is there anything else happening?: Back again for another year is the hugely popular Jazz Breakfast with multi award-winning Liane Carroll and friends on the Sunday morning (10am - 12pm, doors 9am). This is a ticketed event and always sells out fast.

Tickets for the Jazz Breakfast are available from Hastings Tourist Information Centre* from Friday 12 July: Adults £19 / £10 children 17 and under. Ticket price includes continental breakfast from award winning 1066 Bakery – and Seafood and Wine Festival weekend wristbands.

Can I bring dogs to the festival?: No dogs are allowed on site other than assist dogs.

