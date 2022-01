Kids TV favourite Paw Patrol comes to Hastings shopping centre

The popular pups will be at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Thursday 17th February, appearing at intervals in the main mall between 10am and 3pm.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “Children have missed out on so much the past couple of years, so we wanted to offer the opportunity for little ones to experience the magic of meeting some of their favourite PAW Patrol characters in person. Booking is not required for this free event, but we do ask you are mindful of others when queueing.

Chase will be appearing at 10am. 11am. 12noon. 1pm and 2pm, while Marshall will be appearing at 10:30am. 11.30am. 12.30pm. 1.30pm and 2.30pm

Paw patrol at Priory Meadow in Hastings SUS-220120-093923001

PizzaExpress Priory Meadow, whose three course course menu for children is just £7.25, are offering a twenty percent discount on the final bill, for families who visit the restaurant on the event day with a child in fancy dress.

For more details and t&c’s visit priorymeadow.com/events.