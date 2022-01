The popular annual event, held by the Hastings attraction, saw owners being presented with mug-shots of their pets, while dogs enjoyed treats.

Those taking part also enjoyed free entry to the True Crime Museum, which is based in caves under White Rock.

Assistant Curator Laura Green said: “This fun, whacky and energetic event has been running for years and is one of our most popular events here at the museum.

