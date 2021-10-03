Hastings vegan restaurant launches Sunday roast dinners

Hempist Roast SUS-210310-113451001

The Hempist, at 3 Marine Parade, opposite the boating lake, launches its new Sunday roasts from today (October 3).

A team of vegan chefs at the restaurant has come up with a menu which includes a choice between non-chicken breast, stuffed with hemp sage and onion stuffing, or Lentil nut roast with zesty cape gooseberry, apricot and butternut stuffing and all the trimmings, including crispy roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, maple-glazed carrots and broccoli with Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy.

Desserts include bread and butter pudding with custard, pumpkin cheesecake, syrup and Biscoff cheesecake or hot brownie with ice cream.

The Hempist is also due to launch its new winter Soul Food menu next week, with vegan dishes that include sausage Jambalaya, Cajun fries and a chickpea and sweet potato curry with rice.

Earlier this year the Hempist got people talking when it launched its vegan version of fish and chips.

The restaurant is a local success story. Despite being hit by lockdown just a few weeks after opening in February 2020, it has gone from strength to strength, always looking to innovate.

For more information check out the Hempist Facebook page.