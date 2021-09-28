Friends walk 1,000 miles to support Hastings charity which helps the homeless

Phil Quinn, who is homeless and Gary Neal, a carer, notched up a 1,000 miles on foot over an eight week period.

After setting off from St Leonards they walked along the coast to Weymouth, then on to Dartmoor and Bath, before returning to Hastings cross-country. So far they have raised just under £3,000 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

Surviving the Streets runs a 24 hour food bank at St Leonards and delivers hot meals to those on the street.

James Robinson, who founded the charity with his brother, said: “We all so very grateful for the kind support and donations from everyone .

It will really help us keep supporting our homeless and less fortunate communities with the much needed support across the 11 town and villages we cover across East Sussex via our Freephone 0800 response teams and our digital food and support banks. The guys come to us with the idea and we helped the with stickers and signing tops and helped spread awareness across social media. We set up a Facebook group when they set off, which now has nearly 700 members following all the live video feeds along the way. We visited them along the way with some supplies.

“The lads have been spreading awareness in all the towns and places they have been, which is incredible. Visit #strollingthestreets on Facebook for more details and the challenge. Visit our fund raising page www.stsdonate.co.uk.”

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

