Hastings town centre coffee shop to close

A coffee shop in Hastings town centre will close this week.

easyCoffee, at 8 York Buildings, is due to shut its doors for the final time on Friday, May 31 after two years of trading in the town.

The firm’s CEO Nathan Lowry said the shop was ‘simply too small’ but rent rates prevented the business from reopening in larger premises.

He said: “After two fantastic years of trading in Hastings we have unfortunately taken the decision to close our shop, which is simply too small.

“We had hoped to find a larger location but due to rent rates this is not possible. easyCoffee would love to return to Hastings if we find the right location at the right rents.”

The branch had opened to the public on June 9, 2017, with free coffee for the first 100 customers.

The budget chain - founded by easyJet tycoon Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou - launched in the UK in 2016 with two sites in London and one in Southend-on-Sea in Essex.

