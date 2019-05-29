Hastings road to close for two weeks

A road in Hastings will be closed for two weeks while drainage works are carried out.

Victoria Avenue, Hastings, will close on Wednesday, June 5.

East Sussex Highways said the road will be closed to through traffic from Grenville Road to outside 9 Victoria Avenue.

This will continue for two weeks.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Access for residents will be maintained.

“Traffic will be diverted via Victoria Avenue, Clifton Road, Old London Road, Victoria Avenue & vice versa.

“The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays whilst we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.

“We have informed your local council about these works. Your local District or Borough Council will let you know if there are any changes to your collection.”

