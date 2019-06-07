Hastings firefighters tackle motorcycle blazes

Hastings firefighters were called to extinguish two motorcycles in adjoining roads overnight.

At 2.44am, crews went to St Margarets Terrace, St Leonards, to the first reports of a motorcycle alight.

Crews used a hose to extinguish it.

Then at 3.40am firefighters were called to Magdalen Road, St Leonards, where another motorcycle was on fire.

Crews were also called to a fire in the open in Hastings Country Park at 5.46pm on Thursday (June 6), which turned out to be a bin fire.

And at 3.57am on Friday (June 7), Hastings firefighters attended St Margarets Road, St Leonards, following reports of a fire in the open, which also turned out to be a bin fire.

