Hastings Winkle Club enjoyed glorious sunny weather for its jazz and Blues Festival last weekend

The popular annual event, held on the Stade Open Space, raises funds for local charities and good causes. A large appreciative audience on both days, enjoyed a top line-up of music. Sid Saunders was on hand to capture the Festival on camera.

Hastings Jazz and Blues Festival Sunday 2nd June 2019. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-190306-073457001 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

