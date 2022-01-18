Hastings Beatles Day is back

After two years of Hastings Beatles Day having to be streamed online, due to Coronavirus, the team are delighted to be back with a live music event on Sunday April 3.

The annual celebration of the Fab Four brings together local and national acts and bands interpreting songs from across the entire Beatles collection in a wide variety of styles. Playing across three stages, performers of all ages are guaranteed to have the crowd singing along to the greatest songbook in history.

It also raises vital funds for the Sara Lee Trust charity, which improves the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

Event Performance Manager, Gillian Payne, said, “Both local bands and musicians from abroad have already signed up for what is guaranteed to be the event of the year. Hastings Beatles Day brings the people of Hastings together, and supports local charity The Sara Lee Trust.”

Registration for acts and bands is open until the middle of February. If you would like to join the line-up on Sunday 3rd April, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com/band-registration

Tickets for the event are already on sale and available from White Rock Theatre. For more information, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com.