Hastings author donates sales of new book to St Michael’s Hospice in memory of his sister

Boyd Cruttenden, of Celandine Drive, was set to embark on a long sponsored walk for the hospice in 2019, but Covid disrupted this.

Instead, he devoted his time to finishing his book The Vain Diaries, sales of which will support the hospice.

Boyd said: “The hospice made a huge difference to my sister and others like her and continues to do so. Without the hospice, that quality of care would not be there and I wanted to give something back. “

The Vain Diaries charts an odyssey built around Boyd growing up in rural Guestling, near Hastings, and describing his interaction with a landscape that became increasingly special to him.

The Observer took a look at the book and it is a compelling piece of writing.

The Vain Diaries is the work of a man who has spent time out in the weather and elements. Darkly poetic, elemental and uncompromising, it is saturated with archetypes, owing much to landscape, both interior and topographical. It successfully captures luminous and persisting pagan energies.

The words have a musicality and rhythm. Hyper-real, and synaesthetic, you can almost taste the wind, feel the colours.

In sections it captures the working country life, not just a rural idyll, but also the physical sweat, the bloodied fingers.

It is a remarkable piece of work, notably for not being derivative. It exists in its own aura and that aura has many shifting moods and colours.

The book may seem to be disjointed in places, but it is really not. If it appears random then that is the way life plays out with all its irregularities. There are always patterns and motifs to be perceived and ultimately the writing traces a profound journey and closes a circle.

Most of the copies have already sold but there are a few still available and Boyd hinted at another print run if there is sufficient interest.

For copies of the book, contact Boyd by email at [email protected]ail.com.

James Beeching from the hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful to Boyd for his support. “It’s great to see such an innovative approach to fundraising. Boyd is incredibly passionate and knowledgeable and I’m sure his book will prove to be very popular. Boyd has already raised a fantastic amount for the Hospice, and we can’t thank him enough for his efforts.”

For more on the hospice visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.

