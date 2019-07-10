Cash boost for 14 projects running activities for residents in North-East Hastings

More than £14,000 of funding has been distributed to groups and projects providing activities for residents in North-East Hastings.

The grants were handed out by the resident-led partnership that runs Big Local North-East Hastings.

Each year £20,000 is allocated for bids to provide activities for people in the area. In this year’s first round, 14 bids were successful, totalling nearly £14,000. Later in the year, bids will be invited for the remaining £6,000.

Projects awarded funding include the opportunity for youngsters to develop their skills in the Premier League Kicks project run by Albion in the Community at Hastings Academy, and an outing to Chessington World of Adventure for 50 residents of Down Farm organised by their Residents’ Association.

Another activity will give people the opportunity to learn about the permaculture methods of growing produce, gathering fruit and vegetables planted and cultivated by the children of Sandown School, preparing them, preparing a fire and then cooking the dishes and eating them in a woodland setting, organised by the Sandown Outdoors CIC.

A session enabling parents and toddlers to learn in a creative, magical and fun way in Broomgrove Magic Play run by Radiator Arts was also given a cash boost, as was training in woodland management and leadership for volunteers in Speckled Wood run by The Conservation Volunteers.

Residents can also develop DIY skills with the Hastings Furniture Service using their Workshop on Wheels.

Other fun activities involve theatre and sport, as well as research into the support that local unemployed residents need to find jobs.

Chairman of the Big Local’s Resident-Led Partnership, Richard Street said: “Once again we are delighted to put the money we’ve been allocated to very good use by funding this enormously varied range of activities for our residents who live in some of the most deprived communities in the country and often miss out on the sort of activities many take for granted.

“We may not change lives but we can certainly help make them that bit brighter.”

The full list of projects:

SC Pass and Move – Kit replacement

Oasis – Oasis Men’s Group

Hastings Story Telling Festival – Pickled Image Puppet Theatre and Artist in Residence at Sandown

Hastings Works – Your future, Your choice

Hastings Works – Staying Connected 1,2,3

1066 Community – Fun Palace

Hastings Furniture Service – WoW (Workshop on Wheels) visits to NE Hastings

Albion in the Community – Premier League Kicks

Idol Rich Theatre Rotto – THE DINOSAUR’S EGG

Sandown Outdoors CIC – From Plot To Plate

Lantern Tree Theatre – Sweet Dreams for Santa

TCV – TCV and Speckled Wood collaboration

Radiator Arts – Share the Magic –Magic Party and Local Exhibition

Downs Farm RA – Outing

If you live in the area, why not get involved? They are always looking for more volunteers.

For details, visit www.biglocalnortheasthastings.org.uk/ or contact Jan Papworth on 01424 444010 or jan@hastingsvoluntaryaction.org.uk.