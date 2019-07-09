New owner sought for Hastings’ Isabel Blackman Centre

Hastings Borough Council is inviting expressions of interest in the East Sussex County Council-owned Isabel Blackman Centre, in Hastings Old Town.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for planning policy, said: “East Sussex County Council has notified Hastings Borough Council of their wish to market and dispose of the Isabel Blackman Centre in Winding Street, in Hastings Old Town.

“As a registered Asset of Community Value this has triggered an initial six-week moratorium period for qualifying local community interest groups to express an interest in bidding for the property.

“If any eligible community interest groups do express an interest in bidding during this time, a six-month moratorium period will be triggered for the community group to prepare a bid on the building.

“At the end of the six months, if an eligible community group has successfully put a bid together, the owner will have the option to either accept the bid or sell the property freely on the open market.”

Expressions of Interest can be submitted in writing by email at fplanning@hastings.gov.uk or post to Planning Policy, Hastings Borough Council, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 3UY. They must be received by 5pm Tuesday, August 6.

Further information on the Community Right to Bid and the Expressions of Interest process can be found on the council website at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my_community/righttobid/bid/ and https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my_community/righttobid/ACVforsale/.