Mums ride free as Hastings miniature railway in the park holds special Mother’s Day event

Hastings Miniature Railway in Alexandra Park is celebrating Mother’s Day on March 31 by offering free rides to any mums accompanying their children.

Hastings Miniature Railway took over the railway in the park in November 2015 and after a winter of restoration, it was reopened in February 2016.

The 7 1/4 gauge miniature railway is approximately 250yds in length, the line goes around two loops, through a tunnel and over bridges, surrounded by the woodland area of the park.

The railway holds many special events throughout the year including Easter, Halloween and Christmas fun, Picnic and Play during the Summer and raises funds to help local community groups.

The park miniature railway, close to the Buckshole Reservoir, is open every weekend throughout the year, weather permitting, and during school holidays.

Dan Radcliffe, who runs the railway, along with the miniature railway in Hastings Old Town, said: “HMR Alexandra Park enjoys being an attraction for local families as well as those visiting the town.”

