One legged man used his crutch to smash Hastings Old Town pub window

Here is a fascinating glimpse into crime and punishment in Hastings in years gone by concerning offenders up before the Borough Bench in April 1855.

It was unearthed by Leigh Kennedy who runs the brilliant Historical Hastings Facebook group.

The court report states: Joseph Mellan, a man with one leg was brought up for the following offence. Robert Swain, landlord of the Jolly Fisherman public house said that on the previous night, prisoner was in drunk and refused to go out when requested. Witness was obliged to put him out. After which prisoner broke a window with his crutch.

Prisoner was fined 1 shilling and four shilling and 6d costs and in default a week’s imprisonment. Allowed until the following Tuesday to pay it in.

The same report also mentions a juvenile case involving a 13 year old boy charged with stealing a pair of quarter boots from a local shoemaker in John Street, Hastings.

See also: Stolen Triumph motorcycle was driven dangerously through Hastings

See also: Hastings Wetherspoons rated as one of the worst in Sussex