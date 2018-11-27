Hedgehogs have cosy new home at Bexhill school thanks to housebuilders

Year three children from Battle Abbey School in Bexhill got to experience nature in their playground this week as David Wilson Homes donated a hedgehog home to the school just in time for hibernation to begin.

The educational opportunity will allow the children to witness first-hand the lifecycle of a hedgehog, providing an element of fun to the important message of preserving the British wildlife.

Once a familiar sight in British gardens, research now shows that hedgehog numbers in Britain have fallen by 66% since 1995.* In light of this, David Wilson Homes is currently is currently building the Rosewood Park development in Bexhill.

In partnership with nature conservation charity the RSPB, it has collaborated with a number of local schools to provide shelter for the diminishing species.

The schools will be provided with their own ‘hog home’, food, and bowl, which can be used all year round. Part of the housebuilder’s tailored educational programme, this experience will offer children the opportunity to learn valuable lessons outside of the classroom, and provide a safe, permanent home for hedgehogs.

Natalie Perry, of David Wilson Homes said: “David Wilson is committed to pioneering the way to support Britain’s urban wildlife, both through the way we build our homes and the campaigns that we do locally.

“We hope that the children at Battle Abbey School enjoy learning about the life cycle of a hedgehog, and we look forward to hosting similar campaigns in the future.”

Maria Maslin, headteacher at Battle Abbey School, commented: “We feel that it is our responsibility as teachers to develop children’s awareness and understanding of the world that surrounds them.

“We are grateful for the opportunity that David Wilson Homes has provided us with through the hedgehog home donation, as the children are able to experience nature first hand, and learn about the importance of preserving it.”

David Wilson Homes is currently building its Rosewood Park development in Bexhill-On-Sea. There is a range of incentives currently being offered by David Wilson Homes, including the popular Help to Buy Scheme. Currently on offer at the development is a selection of 1-, 2-, and 4-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £172,995 for a 1-bedroom apartment. Buyers interested in the homes at Rosewood Park should call 08445 010 768 or visit www.dwh.co.uk.

