Hastings Mayor opens improved George clothing department at Asda in St Leonards

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden was on hand to open the improved George Department at Asda’s St Leonards supermarket.

He was joined by members of the Asda and George team including Phil Read and Tracy Martin.

ASDA opened its doors to its customers in St Leonards in November 2010 and has been a real asset to the community.

Phil Read GSM said: “I am very proud of all the work my colleagues have done, it’s great to have a new more modern George department and we are looking forward to our customer’s feedback.

“The New Gtwo5 concept is on trend with high street fashion retailers and the customer’s and colleagues couldn’t be happier with the result.”

