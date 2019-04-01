St Leonards judo champion thanks hospital for life-changing care

A 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy has become a European judo champion after receiving life-changing care at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Isabelle Everest, from St Leonards, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 22 months, after suffering from seizures in the womb.

Cerebral palsy affects movement and coordination and is caused by a problem with the brain that occurs before, during or soon after birth.

Doctors told Isabelle’s parents, Paula and Paul Everest, that they didn’t know whether she would be able to talk, walk or attend mainstream education.

Isabelle became a patient at Evelina London when she was five and as part of her treatment there she successfully underwent major surgery to straighten her legs and feet.

Mum Paula said: “When Isabelle was diagnosed with cerebral palsy we didn’t know whether she would be able to talk or walk, but she thankfully started talking at the age of three and was able to walk with the support of a walking frame.

“While Isabelle far exceeded the doctor’s expectations, it took her a lot of effort to walk. Her feet were slightly curved on one side and she wasn’t able to stand up straight. This made it extremely difficult for Isabelle to walk and get around without support.

“Once Isabelle’s care was transferred to Evelina London, the team there did a fantastic job helping her to improve her mobility.”

Isabelle underwent major surgery to straighten her knees and feet and lengthen the muscles in her legs in February 2014 and in January 2016.

During the operations, Michail Kokkinakis, orthopaedic surgeon at Evelina London, inserted metal plates into Isabelle’s knees and realigned her feet. Isabelle made a full recovery from the operations, which corrected her posture and made it easier for her to walk.

This meant she was able to participate in judo without a wheelchair. Isabelle developed an interest in the sport from her parents who run judo club Westerleigh Judokwai in East Sussex.

She has been competing since the age of five and in 2017 and again in 2018 she won gold at the European Pan-Disability Championships in Holland. Isabelle is preparing to defend her title at the 2019 competition, which will be held this month in Holland.

Paula said: “The care Isabelle received at Evelina London meant that she has been able to fully pursue her interest in judo. Thanks to the surgery she doesn’t need to use a wheelchair when she competes. She still uses a walking frame but she can now stand up straight and get around more easily.

“Isabelle has really thrived under Evelina London’s care. She is now a very independent and confident girl. The treatment she has received has made a huge difference to her life. I couldn’t thank the hospital enough.”

Paula added: “I’m extremely proud of Isabelle. She had a very difficult start in life, but she hasn’t let that stop her from pursuing her dreams. It has been amazing watching her compete in and win competitions.”

Isabelle said: “I really like being active and taking part in sport. I’ve been playing judo since I was very little. Winning the European Pan-Disability Championships twice was amazing. I’m really excited about going back to Holland to defend my title but there is a bit more pressure on me now that I’ve won twice.

“I’m extremely grateful for the care I have received at Evelina London. All of the staff who have looked after me have been brilliant. They have inspired me to become a paediatrician.”

Mr Michail Kokkinakis, orthopaedic surgeon at Evelina London, said: “It has been an absolute joy getting to know Isabelle and her family. She is an extremely determined girl and has taken her disability in her stride. It is really pleasing to know that teams at Evelina London helped her to improve her quality of life and become a judo champion.”

Evelina London is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The hospital was founded in 1869 as Evelina Hospital for Sick Children by Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild, whose wife, Evelina, died along with their baby in childbirth.

Mr Michail Kokkinakis said: “For 150 years Evelina London has been saving lives and improving health. Isabelle’s case is exemplary of the standard we are setting ourselves for the next 150 years. At Evelina London we are here for our patients every step of the way.”

