Hastings man given prestigious honour for work with St John Ambulance

A Hastings man has been honoured for his work for a volunteer-lead health charity, with an invitation to be invested into the Order of St John.

Roger Nuttall’s dedication was marked at a prestigious ceremony on Thursday, March 14, in the Order’s historic 12th century Priory Church in London’s Clerkenwell.

By being selected to become a member of the Order of St John, Roger has been recognised for outstanding service to its key foundations – one of which is St John Ambulance. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry and each recipient is approved by Her Majesty the Queen, its Sovereign Head.

St John Ambulance believes people like Roger are fundamental in helping the charity to fulfil its charitable aims. Roger has run the St John Ambulance Hastings Homeless Service since it was founded 15 years on.

Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis CBE DL KStJ, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “Roger has been invited to join the Order of St John in recognition of the contribution he has made to his community. He has shown true commitment to helping St John Ambulance’s life-saving work.”

Around 100 people from communities across the country are invested on each occasion. The investiture ceremony takes place three times a year.

The Order of St John is one of the world’s longest established charities and traces its origins back 900 years to the Knights Hospitaller and the first Hospital of St John in Jerusalem in 1078. Its international history is showcased in the Museum of the Order of St John in Clerkenwell, London.

