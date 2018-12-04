Hastings students get dramatic road safety lesson.

Year 10 students at Ark William Parker learnt about passenger safety through the power of theatre.

Theatre company Box Clever came to the school to perform ‘The passenger’, an engaging and interactive play that resonates emotionally with young people.

The play told the story of teenagers Gary and Sammy and the events leading up to a devastating crash. As the drama unfolded, the students were presented with familiar and recognisable actions and the stark consequences of decisions that they may make, either as passengers or novice drivers.

Students heard original witness statements about how accidents impact and effect everyone – from those directly involved to the general public, from family and friends to those attending the crash scene. The moving and eye-opening presentation also included news reports and statistics relevant to our local area.

Two students had the opportunity to play a part in the presentation. They successfully avoided risky behaviour, peer pressure and other distractions that could contribute to unfortunate consequences on the road.

Student Joe said: “The greatest impact of the performance for me was the emotional connection to the victim. I know how important it is to wear a seatbelt and remove distractions from the driver to ensure car journeys are as safe as possible.”

Assistant Principal Darrel Barsby said “I would like to thank Box Clever for this outstanding road safety presentation. The theatrical event was a roaring success, our students gained an understanding on the dangers of unsafe driving.”

