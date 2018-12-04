Magical Christmas lights shine at Westfield again to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice

Westfield residents have illuminated their homes again with a stunning display of Christmas lights to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

December 1 saw the lights being switched on and people can admire the display right through until December 31.

Westfield Christmas Lights 2018. SUS-180412-090837001

The lights have a well deserved reputation for being one of the best residential displays in Sussex thanks to the huge effort put in by home owners.

Our photographer Justin Lycett was on hand to capture the display.

A spokesperson for St Michael’s Hospice said: “To date Westfield’s annual light display has raised an incredible £76,754.13! Why not get festive and give them a visit throughout December?

Donation boxes are available outside some of the homes.

See also: Learn the origins of Hastings Pirate Day

See also: Online shoppers may soon need a good mobile phone signal to complete a purchase as changes come in.