Hastings man jailed for burglary and stealing a charity box

A man who burgled a St Leonards home and stole a charity box from a shop has been put behind bars for 20 weeks.

Mark Steele, 34, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, was jailed for 20 weeks after earlier being convicted of burglary and stealing a charity box. He entered a property at Marine Parade on September 2 and stole a bag containing a tablet and mobile phones. He stole a charity tin from Peridot jewellers in London Road, St Leonards on September 28 and stole five snuggle blankets worth £47.95 from Poundstretcher in Hastings.

The court ordered him to pay £573 in compensation.

Magistrates said the reason for the prison sentence was the seriousness of the offences and because of his previous convictions.

See also: Man to be sentenced for making indecent images of children in Hastings.

See also: Sheep savaged and killed in horrific attack.