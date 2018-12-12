Man in court for making indecent images of children

A man appeared in court accused of making 151 indecent images of children.

Adam Flack, 20, of South Street Eastbourne, indicated pleas of guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children and one charge of being in possession of a prohibited image of a child when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 28.

The offences took place at Hastings on December 14 last year. Of the 151 images, 67 were Category A is seriousness.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 3 and released on unconditional bail.

See also: Homeless man jailed after attacking woman in newsagents.

See also: Award winning Sussex pub has some of the most unusual toilets in the UK.

See also: “I love Amber Rudd” says Michael Gove.

