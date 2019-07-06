Hastings lifeboat rescues yacht with engine failure

The lifeboat was launched in Hastings yesterday after a yacht reported engine failure ten miles south east of the shore.

The lifeboat was requested to attend the incident by the Solent Coastguard, a spokesman said.

The volunteer crew was quickly on the scene, where they rigged a tow and brought the vessel safely back to Sovereign Harbour, confirmed the spokesman.

