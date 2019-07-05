Around 75 tons of timber stolen in Hastings and tools worth thousands stolen in Rother

Incidents reported to police featured in the latest Sussex Contrywatch newsletter include 75 tons of timber being stolen in Hastings and tools worth thousands stolen in Rother.

Police said approximately 75 tons of timber were stolen from a wood in Pett, Hastings.

The incident was reported to police on June 25. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 0863 25/06.

A work vehicle was broken into in Icklesham, Winchelsea, overnight on Monday, June 24, and £3,500 worth of mainly power tools were stolen, police said.

All the tools handles had the initials NK burnt into them.

Police said: “Please keep an eye out and if you see are offered any of these tools please call Sussex Police on 101.”

The reference number for the case is 0263 25/06.

Another work vehicle was also broken into in Icklesham and this time a Bosch drill and charger with a combined value of £250 were stolen, police said. The reference is 0369 25/06.

In Udimore, Rye, a yellow Komatsu 3.5Ton digger with a horizontal blue stripe round it – worth £4,000 – was stolen from a farm. The reference is 0876 26/06.

A farm in Camber Rye was entered by unknown person/s who stole two Green star SF 3000 receivers and two Green Star 2630 Screens used for tractor GPS control, police said.

The replacement cost is estimated at £25,630. Reference 0303 27/06.

In Bodiam, Robertsbridge, a farm was entered and a hydraulic ram and housing to the electronic gate worth £2,000 has been stolen. Reference 0383 27/06.

Elswhere in Bodiam, six batteries from a set of traffic lights in Bodium worth £720 were stolen. Reference 0422 27/06.

Two wooden gates worth £800 were stolen a field in London Road, Robertsbridge. Reference 0480 29/06.

Police said: “If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or their dedicated rural crime reporting number 0800 783 0137 or online.”

