Hastings Herring Fair is huge success

This weekend’s Herring Fair has been hailed as one of the best ever by visitors and stallholders.

Thousands of people flocked to the event on the Stade open space, in Hastings Old Town. It was organised by Hastings Borough Council, to help support the local fishing industry, and encourage more people to visit the town out of season.

Peter Chowney (leader of the council), Sonny Elliott (owner of Rock a Nore Fisheries, Daisy Elliott (Rock a Nore Fisheries), Mayor Nigel Sinden, Deputy mayor James Bacon.

As well as many stalls selling herring, there were cookery demonstrations in the Classroom on the Coast by CJ Jackson, the chief executive of The Billingsgate Seafood School and star of the Sunday Brunch show; herring filleting demonstrations by ‘Tush’ Hamilton; net making demonstrations by local fisherman Richard Read; the traditional net blessing ceremony, conducted by Fr Luke Irvine-Capel; and music throughout the weekend from local artists.

Council leader Cllr Peter Chowney opened the fair, and said :- “The Herring Fair is one of my favourite events, and we’ve had some really great feedback on the weekend. The weather was perfect – bright, crisp, sunshine – and it was probably the busiest Herring Fair we have ever had.

“Not only is it a great visitor attraction, it’s got a serious point too. Our fishery, comprised entirely of small, under ten metre boats, struggles with quota, and is also vulnerable to bad weather. Herring is less popular than it used to be, and although undervalued is a seriously versatile fish. Promoting its use helps the local fishing industry, and the local economy.

“It also helps us promote our local product :- many sellers were proud to display the Hastings fish brand.

“I’d like to thank the Hastings Borough Council staff, stallholders, musicians and visitors who made the Herring Fair the success it was.”

