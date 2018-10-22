Hastings firefighters rescue two from lift

Two people were rescued from a lift in Hastings on Sunday night (October 21).

Crews from The Ridge attended a property on The Ridge, Hastings, at 9.07pm after reports of ‘persons shut in a lift’

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two people were released.

Hastings firefighters were also called to Chatsworth Parade, Hastings, over the weekend.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters were called to reports of a bin fire on Saturday (October 20) at 4.15pm.

The spokesman said crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

