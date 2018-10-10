Hastings based film maker Andrew Kotting to show his acclaimed new work at the Kino on Friday

Acclaimed Hastings based film-maker Andrew Kötting returns to the Kino Cinema, at Norman Road, St Leonards on Friday October 12 to showcase his latest work Lek and the Dogs.

Based on the true story of a Moscow street child raised by dogs, it forms the concluding chapter of his well-regarded Earthworks series.

Guardian film critic mark Kermode likened Kötting to Tarkovsky and Beckett, describing the film as haunting and otherworldly.

Hastings has featured in Andrew’s work for some years, notably in his stunning debut Gallivant, which recorded a journey he took around the coast of Britain accompanied by his 85-year-old grandmother, Gladys, and his seven-year-old daughter Eden.

The film is ranked 49 in Time Out’s list of the 100 best British films.

More recently he was joined by writer Iain Sinclair and a group of colourful troubadors, in a walk from Waltham Abbey to Hastings, inspired by the statues of King Harold and Edith Swan-neck in Grosvenor Gardens, St Leonards.

The film will be followed by a conversation Iain Sinclair and a book signing of Kötting’s BFI Earthworks Bookwork publication – an overview of the films This Filthy Earth, Ivul and Lek and the Dogs.

The film starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12. To book and for more information vist www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

